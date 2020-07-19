Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; one case removed

Six new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
One case was removed from the county’s total, though, because of residence in another state, duplication or false positives.
The county’s total is now at 186 positive COVID-19 cases.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in Winona County, leaving the total at 16.
In Minnesota, 737 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday, raising the total to 46,204, with 40,001 no longer needing to be in isolation.
Three more deaths were confirmed in the state, increasing the total to 1,541.
Of the state’s positive patients, 4,627 people have required hospitalization, with 258 remaining in hospitals Sunday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
