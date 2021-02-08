Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Monday

Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

No new deaths were confirmed in the county.

The county's totals are now at 4,073 cases and 48 deaths.

As for neighboring Houston County, only two new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH Monday, raising the county's total slightly to 1,524 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 564 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 468,682, including 36,988 health care workers, with 454,290 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,798,547 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,321,315 residents having been tested.

Only three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,302.

Of these people, 3,972 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 24,780 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 5,105 having spent time in an intensive care unit.