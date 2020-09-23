Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 4 cases removed from county's total

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, but four were also removed from the county's total.

The county's COVID-19 total has reached 855, with 18 of those residents having died from the disease.

None of those deaths have been recorded this week.

The case removal is likely due to the cases originally having their residence listed wrong, according to local officials. During last week's mass testing event, all tests were listed as Winona County residents.

If a test came back positive, though, contact tracing led to some cases being determined as people who do not actually live within the county.

No information specifically about the new cases was released when the cases were confirmed Wednesday morning.

A travel advisory is still in place for leisurely traveling to La Crosse. Winona County residents should still go there for essential tasks, like doctor appointments.

In Minnesota, 690 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The cases bring the state’s total to 92,100, with 83,507 no longer needing to be isolated.