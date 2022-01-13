 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six more COVID-19 clinics scheduled in Winona County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Six more upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been scheduled in Winona County by Winona County Health and Human Services.

The clinics are scheduled for: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at Lewiston Altura Elementary School; 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at Winona Community Center at Maplewood Townhomes; 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 21 and 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at Kryzsko Commons at Winona State University; noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 23 at East End Recreation Center; and 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at Helble Hall in Winona State University's Education Village.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson doses will be available at these clinics.

Children, ages 5 to 11 years old, who finish being vaccinated against COVID-19 in January and February can be entered between 10 a.m. Jan. 24 and 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28 to receive a $200 Visa Gift Card as part of the state's "Kids Deserve a Shot" campaign. 

More information about this campaign can be found at mn.gov/covid19/.

People who need help registering for a vaccination appointment or who are homebound can call 507-457-6375 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information about vaccine opportunities in Winona County can be found at www.co.winona.mn.us.

