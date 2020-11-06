 Skip to main content
Single-day COVID-19 records broken in Winona County, Minnesota with 59 county cases, 5,454 state cases
COVID-19 IN MINNESOTA

Fifty-nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, along with two more cases added to the county's total likely due to incorrect residency originally listed.

The increase is a single-day record for the county, except for the 101 cases that included mostly backlog in a single day in September.

The increase follows two days of more than 40 cases each.

The county's total is now 1,606, including one probable case.

Of the 59 new cases, one is 4 years old or younger; three are 5 to 9 years old; three are 10 to 14 years old; seven are 15 to 19 years old; four are 20 to 24 years old; two are 25 to 29 years old; five are 30 to 34 years old; 11 are 35 to 39 years old; three are 40 to 44 years old; three are 45 to 49 years old; three are 50 to 54 years old; two are 55 to 59 years old; three are 60 to 64 years old; two are 65 to 69 years old; three are 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; one is 85 to 89 years old; and two are 90 to 94 years old.

"All of us have endured a long and challenging spring, summer, and fall since COVID-19 appeared in Minnesota and Winona County, and the end is not in sight yet," Winona County health officials said Friday in a release.

"With the continued increase of COVID-19 transmission in our community, now is not the time to let our guard down in the fight against COVID-19. Continue taking precautions to protect yourself, your family, and your community in the fight against COVID-19. Wear masks and practice social distancing. Avoid large gatherings. We are all tired, but we cannot give up. To combat COVID-19, we need to continue to work together, as a community, to slow the spread of the virus," the release said.

The release said that community spread is happening and many zip codes across the county are being impacted.

In Houston County, 17 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Friday, raising the total to 318 cases with two deaths. 

In Minnesota, a record-breaking 5,454 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 170,307, including 15,610 health care workers, with 139,190 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 3,029,108 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,962,772 residents having been tested.

Thirty-six new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,591.

Of these people, 1,800 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 11,193 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,864 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

