Single-day COVID-19 records broken in Winona County, Minnesota with 59 county cases, 5,454 state cases

Fifty-nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, along with two more cases added to the county's total likely due to incorrect residency originally listed.

The increase is a single-day record for the county, except for the 101 cases that included mostly backlog in a single day in September.

The increase follows two days of more than 40 cases each.

The county's total is now 1,606, including one probable case.

Of the 59 new cases, one is 4 years old or younger; three are 5 to 9 years old; three are 10 to 14 years old; seven are 15 to 19 years old; four are 20 to 24 years old; two are 25 to 29 years old; five are 30 to 34 years old; 11 are 35 to 39 years old; three are 40 to 44 years old; three are 45 to 49 years old; three are 50 to 54 years old; two are 55 to 59 years old; three are 60 to 64 years old; two are 65 to 69 years old; three are 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; one is 85 to 89 years old; and two are 90 to 94 years old.

"All of us have endured a long and challenging spring, summer, and fall since COVID-19 appeared in Minnesota and Winona County, and the end is not in sight yet," Winona County health officials said Friday in a release.