Single-day COVID-19 records broken in Winona County for cases, in Houston County and statewide for deaths

A recording-breaking 82 COVID-19 cases and one new death was confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.
These cases are from data as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, as the state released Friday the data it would have normally released Thursday but did not this week because of Thanksgiving.
The new death in Winona County was a resident between 80 and 84 years old.
The county's totals are now at 2,666 cases with 29 deaths.
As for Houston County, two new COVID-19 deaths and 13 new cases were confirmed in the county by MDH Friday.
It's the first time the county has seen multiple deaths in one day.
The deaths were a resident between 90 and 94 years old and a resident between 85 and 89 years old.
Houston County's totals are now at 653 cases and four deaths.
Support Local Journalism
In Minnesota, 5,704 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 295,001, including 21,846 health care workers, with 244,982 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 4,012,524 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,420,584 residents having been tested.
A record-breaking 101 new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,476.
Of these people, 2,355 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 16,043 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,638 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.