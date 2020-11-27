Single-day COVID-19 records broken in Winona County for cases, in Houston County and statewide for deaths

A recording-breaking 82 COVID-19 cases and one new death was confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.

These cases are from data as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, as the state released Friday the data it would have normally released Thursday but did not this week because of Thanksgiving.

The new death in Winona County was a resident between 80 and 84 years old.

The county's totals are now at 2,666 cases with 29 deaths.

As for Houston County, two new COVID-19 deaths and 13 new cases were confirmed in the county by MDH Friday.

It's the first time the county has seen multiple deaths in one day.

The deaths were a resident between 90 and 94 years old and a resident between 85 and 89 years old.

Houston County's totals are now at 653 cases and four deaths.

In Minnesota, 5,704 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 295,001, including 21,846 health care workers, with 244,982 patients no longer needing to be isolated.