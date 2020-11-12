Single-day COVID-19 case records broken in Winona County and Minnesota

Seventy-one new COVID-19 cases, along with two transferred from other counties, were confirmed in Winona County Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 1,881.
The single-day increase is a record for the county, except when 101 cases were added in a single day in September due to backlog.
No new deaths were confirmed in the county, leaving the total at 21.
Of the 71 new cases, two are 5 to 9 years old; four are 10 to 14 years old; seven are 15 to 19 years old; 16 are 20 to 24 years old; four are 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; five are 35 to 39 years old; three are 40 to 44 years old; eight are 45 to 49 years old; four are 50 to 54 years old; four are 55 to 59 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; two are 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; two are 80 to 84 years old; two are 85 to 89 years old; one is 90 to 94 years old; and one is 95 to 99 years old.
The county's 14-day case rate per 100,000 people continues to increase quickly, from 40.91 in the time period of Oct. 11 to Oct. 24 to 60.38 in the time period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 31.
With this rate, schools are recommended to be in complete distance learning.
No announcements from Winona Area Public Schools has included this change, except for middle school students earlier this week.
The county's test positivity continues to rise also, going from 3.9% on Nov. 5 to 4.4% on Thursday.
In the past week, 2,893 tests were conducted in Winona County, according to MDH Thursday, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 38,924.
"We are concerned with the rapid increase of cases that Winona County has experienced over the past week. We are seeing wide community spread across all ages," Winona County Emergency Management staff said in a Facebook post Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
"Assume if you leave your house that you will come into contact with COVID-19. Take precautions by only doing going to places that are most necessary. Keep wearing your mask and social distancing. Avoid being in groups of any size and be sure to wear your mask when you are with others outside of your household," the post reminded.
In neighboring Houston County, 19 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Thursday. The county's total is now at 412 cases with two deaths.
In Minnesota, a single-day record-breaking 7,228 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 201,795, including 16,856 health care workers, with 159,467 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 3,253,880 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,068,676 residents having been tested.
Thirty-nine new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,793.
Of these people, 1,921 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 12,443 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,086 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.