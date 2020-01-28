{{featured_button_text}}

The Winona Steamboat Days Festival Association will host a shrimp dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Eagles Club, 210 E. Fourth St., Winona.

Tickets cost $13 and include 12 battered or boiled shrimp, baby red potatoes or fries, bun and coffee. Tickets are available in advance from Steamboat Days committee members, at the Eagles Club or by calling 507-452-3409. 

Proceeds will go toward the free events of Steamboat Days, running June 17 through 21.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.