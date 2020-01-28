The Winona Steamboat Days Festival Association will host a shrimp dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Eagles Club, 210 E. Fourth St., Winona.
Tickets cost $13 and include 12 battered or boiled shrimp, baby red potatoes or fries, bun and coffee. Tickets are available in advance from Steamboat Days committee members, at the Eagles Club or by calling 507-452-3409.
Proceeds will go toward the free events of Steamboat Days, running June 17 through 21.
