Shots fired in Buffalo County, two suspects arrested

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fired call early Friday morning in Buffalo.

The Winona Police Department and the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office assisted on the 2 am call.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department, the altercation started as an argument in the parking lot of George's Bar in Buffalo between three males and the person who fired the shots.

Shakuur Kroll, 26 of Black River Falls pulled a handgun and fired two rounds, one in the direction of the three males, according to the sheriff's department. No one was struck by either round.

Kroll then left the scene before returning to collect evidence that would link him to the shooting, the sheriff's department said.

When Kroll left again he headed eastbound on Highway 35/54, the sheriff's department said. While units were responding, a vehicle description of a 2017 white Buick with no front license plate was obtained.

Units responding from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office encountered the suspect vehicle traveling east on Highway 34/54 near Klein Lane in Trempealeau County, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department.

Police stopped the vehicle and Kroll was arrested along with Artanya Engel, 21 of Black River Falls.

Both Kroll and Engel are being held at the Buffalo County jail on charges of Operating a Firearm While under the Influence of an Intoxicant, Endangering Safety by use of a Dangerous Weapon and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office stated.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

