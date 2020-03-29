Sheriff: Whitehall man killed after being involved in brush fire

WHITEHALL, Wisconsin -- An 86-year-old man was killed after being involved in a brush fire Friday afternoon in Whitehall.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 1:18 p.m. on Gavel Road in Whitehall near the town of Hale.
The report states that the man indicated he had started the fire and that it spread to his clothes, igniting them. The fire subsequently spread to a nearby barn, which also ignited.
The man was flown to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, where he died from his injuries.
The identity of the victim is being withheld by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office until next of kin has been notified.
