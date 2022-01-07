Sheriff presents Life Saving Award for response to medical emergency

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude handed out the Life Saving Award this week to Aaron Woxland, Stephen Agrimson and Jordan Agrimson, Joel Stevens, Lewiston Police Chief Scott Yeiter and Winona Deputy Sheriff John Hazelton for their life saving efforts in a medical emergency on November 16.

The presentation came during the Winona County Board meeting on Tuesday.

At 9:25 am on November 16, 911 dispatchers received a call from Jordan Agrimson who reported a medical situation at their farm on Winona County Road 29. John Bengfort, a local veterinarian who was working with the Agrimsons' on their cattle, had suffered a heart attack. He was unable to breathe and had no pulse.

The Rushford ambulance was paged by dispatchers to the scene. Chief Yeiter arrived about 15 minutes after Bengfort had gone down. While Jordan made the 911 call, Steve Agrimson started administering CPR, which Jordan took over after several minutes. Yeiter had an AED device in his squad car and administered three shocks to Bengfort.

The Rushford ambulance continued the rescue efforts when it arrived on the scene, and neighbor Joel Stevens came over to help. Stevens works at the Winona Emergency Room, so he was able to assist the ambulance crew until Bengfort was able to be transported. Deputy Sheriff Hazelton also assisted in those efforts.

Sheriff Ganrude commended each individual for their efforts and presented them all with the award. Bengfort is recovering well and is thankful to everyone involved for saving his life.

