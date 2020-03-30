Sheriff: Name of Whitehall man killed in brush fire identified

The identity of a Whitehall man killed in a brush fire Friday has been revealed.

Richard Morchinek, 86, of Whitehall was killed after being involved in a brush fire that police say he started on Gavel Road in Whitehall.

The fire subsequently spread to his clothes, igniting them, while also spreading to a nearby barn.

Morchinek was flown to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, where he died from his injuries.

The fire is still under investigation by Trempealeau County authorities.

