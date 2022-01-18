 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff Ganrude announces re-election bid

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude announced Tuesday that he will run for his third term as sheriff in November.

In a media release, Ganrude wrote he had mentioned that he may run for a third term three years ago if "I was still in good health."

Ganrude also wrote his appreciation for his staff in the announcement saying, "I have a great staff that I can always count on. They are very dedicated and professional. They make my job much easier."

He also stated that he wants to stay in office "until the new jail is completed and operational."

Ganrude added that, "It has been an honor to serve as the sheriff for the past 7 years."

He concluded his statement writing "The past two years have been very trying for everyone in Law Enforcement. But I know that the future is bright for Winona County and I want to continue to be a part of it."

Ron Ganrude

Ganrude 
