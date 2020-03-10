Sheriff: Fire in Buffalo County destroys garage

A fire in Buffalo County Tuesday destroyed a garage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The structure was reported to be engulfed in flames about 1:10 p.m. on South River Road in Buffalo City, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department.

Fire crews determined that the structure was an unattached garage. They also noticed that the fire was spreading near an unoccupied camper trailer.

The blaze was subsequently put out by the Tri-Community and Fountain City fire departments and no injuries were reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cause of the fire is believed to be the result of varnishing wood in a non-ventilated area where a wood stove was running.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.