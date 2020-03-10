Sheriff: Fire in Buffalo County destroys garage

A fire in Buffalo County Tuesday destroyed a garage.
The structure was reported to be engulfed in flames about 1:10 p.m. on South River Road in Buffalo City, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department.
Fire crews determined that the structure was an unattached garage. They also noticed that the fire was spreading near an unoccupied camper trailer.
The blaze was subsequently put out by the Tri-Community and Fountain City fire departments and no injuries were reported.
According to the sheriff’s office, the cause of the fire is believed to be the result of varnishing wood in a non-ventilated area where a wood stove was running.