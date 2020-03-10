You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheriff: Fire in Buffalo County destroys garage
0 comments
alert

Sheriff: Fire in Buffalo County destroys garage

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire in Buffalo City

Buffalo County received a report of an engulfed structure on South River Road in Buffalo City Tuesday afternoon. The structure, a garage, was unable to be saved. 

A fire in Buffalo County Tuesday destroyed a garage.

The structure was reported to be engulfed in flames about 1:10 p.m. on South River Road in Buffalo City, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department.

Fire crews determined that the structure was an unattached garage. They also noticed that the fire was spreading near an unoccupied camper trailer.

The blaze was subsequently put out by the Tri-Community and Fountain City fire departments and no injuries were reported. 

According to the sheriff’s office, the cause of the fire is believed to be the result of varnishing wood in a non-ventilated area where a wood stove was running.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News