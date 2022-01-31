Shakespeare-inspired art: A call for artists

Finger painters to fine artists, poets to punk rockers, are invited to submit their Shakespeare-inspired art to be considered for a special gallery show this summer at the Winona County History Center with the River Arts Alliance.
The Great River Shakespeare Festival will hold its season June 18 - July 31. In conjunction, the art show featuring work that is inspired by Shakespeare will open June 17 and run through July 31.
Entries are due by May 1. More information and the link to submit your art can be found at
www.winonahistory.org/artists.
Find the Winona County Historical Society online at
www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.
IN PHOTOS: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
Photos: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
Character "Prospero" performs during a showing of "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
"Trinculo" embraces "Stephano" during a showing of "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
"Caliban" performs during a showing of "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
"Prospero" performs during a showing of "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
"Gonzala" speaks as "Sebastian" listens in the background during a showing of "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakepeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
"Stephano" takes a drink during a performance of "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakepeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
"Ariel" gives "Ferdinand" a strange look during a showing of "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakepeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
"Antonio" uses a sword to induce pain to "Alonso, the King of Naples" during a showing of "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
"Trinculo, a jester" performs during a showing of "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
"Ariel" performs during a showing of "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
"Prospero" speaks to "Ferdinand" during a showing of "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
"Antonio" strikes a pose during a showing of "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
"Ferdinand" performs during a showing of "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
"Prospero" speaks to "Miranda" during a showing of "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
Aaron Young, managing director of the Great River Shakespeare Festival, introduces "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
A cast of characters takes a bow following a performance of "Romeo and Juliet" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, as part of the 2021 Great River Shakespeare Festival.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakespeare Festival's "The Tempest" 2021
A scene from "Romeo and Juliet" which took place prior to "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, as part of the 2021 Great River Shakespeare Festival.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
"Stephano" shares a drink during a performance of "The Tempest" at Levee Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
grsf.org for more information about upcoming performances.
Craig Johnson
