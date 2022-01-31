 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shakespeare-inspired art: A call for artists

Slaggie Family Lobby gallery

The Slaggie Family Lobby gallery at the Winona County History Center. 

Finger painters to fine artists, poets to punk rockers, are invited to submit their Shakespeare-inspired art to be considered for a special gallery show this summer at the Winona County History Center with the River Arts Alliance.

The Great River Shakespeare Festival will hold its season June 18 - July 31. In conjunction, the art show featuring work that is inspired by Shakespeare will open June 17 and run through July 31.

Entries are due by May 1. More information and the link to submit your art can be found at www.winonahistory.org/artists.

Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.

