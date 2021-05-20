SG Danceworkz to present Danceworkz in Motion 2021: "Leaping at the Levee"

SG Danceworkz and Fitness Studio, LLC will present their sixth annual Danceworkz in Motion 2021 in the form of three mini-shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. May 23 in a virtual live-stream available at sgdanceworkzandfitnesstudio.com.
This year’s show will be under the direction of owner and director Sheena Gifford. After a year of the students persevering through the constantly changing policies and procedures and dance class teaching modules (in-person, hybrid, and virtual), Gifford and the staff of SG Danceworkz wanted to offer these kids a chance to do what they love for a live audience again. When finding out about eight weeks ago that SMU was not going to be an option again, they opted to rent Levee Park & Patio, bring in a mobile stage, sound equipment, and have been hard prepping costumes and dances.
Congratulations to the performers of Danceworkz In Motion 2021: Leaping At The Levee for seeing the year through and for your dedication, energy, and passion you bring to your art!
Special thanks to the SG staff and event sponsors for making this year’s show a possibility.