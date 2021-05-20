SG Danceworkz to present Danceworkz in Motion 2021: "Leaping at the Levee"

SG Danceworkz and Fitness Studio, LLC will present their sixth annual Danceworkz in Motion 2021 in the form of three mini-shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. May 23 in a virtual live-stream available at sgdanceworkzandfitnesstudio.com .

This year’s show will be under the direction of owner and director Sheena Gifford. After a year of the students persevering through the constantly changing policies and procedures and dance class teaching modules (in-person, hybrid, and virtual), Gifford and the staff of SG Danceworkz wanted to offer these kids a chance to do what they love for a live audience again. When finding out about eight weeks ago that SMU was not going to be an option again, they opted to rent Levee Park & Patio, bring in a mobile stage, sound equipment, and have been hard prepping costumes and dances.