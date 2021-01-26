Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Tuesday

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.
Of the seven cases, two are 10 to 14 years old; one is 20 to 24 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; and one is 60 to 64 years old.
No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Winona County Tuesday.
The county's totals are now at 3,956 cases and 48 deaths.
As for Houston County, eight new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH, raising the county's total to 1,411 cases with 14 deaths.
In Minnesota, 727 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 456,490, including 35,687 health care workers, with 440,596 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 6,399,553 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,214,791 residents having been tested.
Eight new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,106.
Of these people, 3,877 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 24,014 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,995 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.