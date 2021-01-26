 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Tuesday
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 IN WINONA

Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

Of the seven cases, two are 10 to 14 years old; one is 20 to 24 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; and one is 60 to 64 years old.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Winona County Tuesday.

The county's totals are now at 3,956 cases and 48 deaths.

As for Houston County, eight new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH, raising the county's total to 1,411 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 727 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 456,490, including 35,687 health care workers, with 440,596 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, 6,399,553 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,214,791 residents having been tested.

Eight new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,106.

Of these people, 3,877 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 24,014 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,995 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Midwest governors encourage residents to plan for vaccination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News