Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 920

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday, raising the total to 920.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced Tuesday in the county, leaving the total at 18.

Information about these cases, plus an overview of the pandemic in Winona County so far, is expected to be released in a weekly update from the county Wednesday evening.

In Minnesota, 817 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The cases bring the state’s total to 98,447, with 88,380 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 10,361 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 2,017,350 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,406,578 residents having been tested.

Five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,020.

Of these people, 1,449 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 7,633 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,129 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

