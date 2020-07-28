You are the owner of this article.
Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 228
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, increasing the county's total to 228.

No information has been released by the county or state specifically about these new cases.

No new COVID-19 deaths in the county were announced Tuesday, leaving the total at 16.

In Minnesota, 480 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 52,281, with 45,987 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 6,043 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 979,988 COVID-19 tests have been completed.

Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,580.

Of these people, 1,210 resided within long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 5,028 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 294 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.

Of the currently hospitalized patients, 138 are in intensive care units.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

