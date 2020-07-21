Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 193

Seven new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday, raising the county's total to 193.
No information specifically about these new cases was released.
No new COVID-19 deaths in the county were announced, leaving the total at 16.
In Minnesota, 352 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday. That brings the total to 47,457, with 41,511 no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 876,859 COVID-19 tests have been completed.
Three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,548.
Statewide, 4,723 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 266 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
