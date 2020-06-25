Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 107

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seven new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Thursday, bringing the total to 107.

No information specific to these cases was released.

No new deaths were reported in the county, leaving the total at 15.

Winona County Health and Human Services staff said in a press release, "There has been a clear and distinct rise nationally in COVID-19 cases among 20- to 40-year-olds. The state of Minnesota is no exception to this trend. In Minnesota, the highest number of cases were always among this age group, but the rate of infection is trending upward.

"While people in these age groups generally fare well in tolerating COVID-19, they pose a significant risk to other more vulnerable individuals. If you are in this age group, please take precautions such as avoiding places when social distancing is not possible," staff said.

In Minnesota, 34,123 of 542,696 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 29,854 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation. A total of 1,406 have died.

Statewide, 3,943 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 336 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.