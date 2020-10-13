Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 1,081

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.
One case was removed from the county’s total, though, likely having been moved to another county due to an incorrect residency listed. Other possibilities could be false positive results or accidental case duplication.
The county’s total has reached 1,081, with deaths remaining at 18.
Of the county’s new cases, three are between 15 and 19 years old; one is between 20 and 24 years old; one is between 55 and 59 years old; one is between 60 and 64 years old; and one is between 95 and 99 years old.
As for Houston County, one new case was confirmed Tuesday, raising the total to 164.
No new deaths were announced in Houston County, leaving the total at one.
Support Local Journalism
In Minnesota, 1,150 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 114,574, including 11,773 health care workers, with 102,624 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,355,124 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,600,861 residents having been tested.
Seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,151.
Of these people, 1,524 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 8,500 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,328 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.