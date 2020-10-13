Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 1,081

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

One case was removed from the county’s total, though, likely having been moved to another county due to an incorrect residency listed. Other possibilities could be false positive results or accidental case duplication.

The county’s total has reached 1,081, with deaths remaining at 18.

Of the county’s new cases, three are between 15 and 19 years old; one is between 20 and 24 years old; one is between 55 and 59 years old; one is between 60 and 64 years old; and one is between 95 and 99 years old.

As for Houston County, one new case was confirmed Tuesday, raising the total to 164.

No new deaths were announced in Houston County, leaving the total at one.

In Minnesota, 1,150 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 114,574, including 11,773 health care workers, with 102,624 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 2,355,124 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,600,861 residents having been tested.