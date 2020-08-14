You are the owner of this article.
Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; one removed from the county's total
Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health, while one has been removed from the county’s total.

The county’s total has now reached 272, with the death total from the disease remaining at 16.

No information about these new cases was released Friday by state or county officials.

In Minnesota, 738 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday. The cases bring the state’s total to 63,723, with 56,659 no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 1,219,816 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 973,546 residents having been tested. Eight new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,693.

Statewide, 5,783 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 313 remaining in hospitals Friday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

