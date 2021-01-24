Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County on Sunday

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health.

With no new deaths having been confirmed in the county Sunday, the county's totals are now at 3,945 cases and 48 deaths.

In Houston County, only two new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH on Sunday, raising the county's total to 1,400 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 1,196 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 454,989, including 35,517 health care workers, with 437,827 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,367,721 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,206,509 residents having been tested.

Thirty-two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,095.

Of these people, 3,875 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 23,884 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,965 having spent time in an intensive care unit.