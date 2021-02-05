Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Friday

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.

Of the seven cases, one is 10 to 14 years old; one is 20 to 24 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; and one is 90 to 94 years old.

With no new deaths having been reported, the county’s totals are now at 4,048 cases with 48 deaths.

As for neighboring Houston County, 12 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH, raising the county’s total to 1,499 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 1,054 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 466,224, including 36,872 health care workers, with 450,924 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,717,419 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,296,876 residents having been tested.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,273.

Of these people, 3,960 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.