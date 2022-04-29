 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Serious accident shuts down Highway 43

Police lights

A serious accident has shut down Highway 43 in both directions. The accident occured Friday morning at 8:30.

According to the Winona County Sheriff's Department, a helicopter has been called in as well as the jaws of life.

Entities responding to the accident are Winona County Sheriff's Department, Winona County Emergency Management, Wilson Fire and Rescue, Winona police and Winona Area Ambulance.

