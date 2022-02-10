Senator Klobuchar holds call with local mayors

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar held a Zoom call with local mayors, including Mayor Scott Sherman of Winona, on Wednesday to talk about infrastructure needs.
Joining in the call as well were Mike Poellinger, mayor of La Crescent, Emily Durand, mayor of Wabasha, and Jason Reesman, mayor of Lanesboro. Each mayor gave the senator an update on various infrastructure projects as well as an update on their respective communities.
Klobuchar, a Democrat, was an instrumental in passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill that was signed into law in November. A big part of the bill addressed broadband access, as Klobuchar mentioned during her opening remarks on the call.
Klobuchar talked about some of the contents of the bill, including $55 billion going towards water infrastructure projects as well some new grant money that is coming from federal agencies and the state.
In Sherman’s update, he informed Klobuchar on the following:
- Current progress on the proposed public safety building project
- The need for a flood control system which Sherman estimated would be about $2 million
- Water and sewer service improvements and upgrades, which Sherman estimated would be about $9 million total with $2 million going towards specific upgrades for the new phosphorus mandates
- Street maintenance estimated at $5 million
- Access improvements on the east end of the city due to the train tracks
- Commercial harbor improvements estimated at $4 million
- Finishing the Levee Park project estimated at $10 million
- Creation of Mississippi River front trail. Sherman said the city has received $2 million from the state on this project but is seeking an additional $12 million.
