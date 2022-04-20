Senate Transportation Committee considers Miller bill to restore Otta seal on Highway 74

The Minnesota Senate’s Transportation Committee today considered a bill (Senate File 3844) authored by Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller that would provide $487,125 to apply Otta seal to regrade 3.9 miles of Highway 74 north of Elba to Highway 30 in Winona County.

Highway 74 is the only unpaved highway in the state of Minnesota.

“The Otta seal surface held up remarkably well with low maintenance costs after it was applied to Highway 74 in 2001,” said Miller, R-Winona. “Just as important, residents liked it and want it back. The benefits of Otta seal are clear: it’s safer, less expensive to maintain, and easier on vehicles. I’m appreciative of the Senate Transportation Committee’s consideration of this proposal.”

In 2001, MnDOT applied a double Otta seal surface on this section of Highway 74. The surface held up for over 15 years with low maintenance costs but then started to deteriorate. In 2021, MnDOT gave a 7-day notice to residents of their intention to downgrade the highway back to crushed rock. Residents of the area were disappointed by the decision and lack of opportunity to weigh in.

The Winona County Board passed a resolution, and over 750 citizens signed a petition, asking MnDOT to put the Otta seal surface back on Highway 74.

Winona County conducted studies and found that Otta seal would save taxpayer money and improve the driving surface. Otta seal costs less over its life cycle, is safer in winter driving conditions, provides a better surface for plows, better traction for drivers, and causes less damage to vehicle suspension and air filtration parts.

Winona County Commissioner Steve Jacob testified in support of the bill.

