 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Senate Transportation Committee considers Miller bill to restore Otta seal on Highway 74

  • 0

The Minnesota Senate’s Transportation Committee  today considered a bill (Senate File 3844) authored by Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller that would provide $487,125 to apply Otta seal to regrade 3.9 miles of Highway 74 north of Elba to Highway 30 in Winona County.

Highway 74 is the only unpaved highway in the state of Minnesota.

“The Otta seal surface held up remarkably well with low maintenance costs after it was applied to Highway 74 in 2001,” said Miller, R-Winona. “Just as important, residents liked it and want it back. The benefits of Otta seal are clear: it’s safer, less expensive to maintain, and easier on vehicles. I’m appreciative of the Senate Transportation Committee’s consideration of this proposal.” 

In 2001, MnDOT applied a double Otta seal surface on this section of Highway 74. The surface held up for over 15 years with low maintenance costs but then started to deteriorate. In 2021, MnDOT gave a 7-day notice to residents of their intention to downgrade the highway back to crushed rock. Residents of the area were disappointed by the decision and lack of opportunity to weigh in. 

People are also reading…

The Winona County Board passed a resolution, and over 750 citizens signed a petition, asking MnDOT to put the Otta seal surface back on Highway 74. 

Winona County conducted studies and found that Otta seal would save taxpayer money and improve the driving surface. Otta seal costs less over its life cycle, is safer in winter driving conditions, provides a better surface for plows, better traction for drivers, and causes less damage to vehicle suspension and air filtration parts. 

Winona County Commissioner Steve Jacob testified in support of the bill.

IN PHOTOS: Crews work on Mankato Avenue project

Scenes at the busy Mankato Avenue (Hwy 43) construction project, as crews have begun working. Motorists can expect traffic delays during construction because of the volume of traffic that typically drives through this corridor, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. MnDOT's contractor is Hoffman Construction

Mankato Street Entering Winona

Mankato Street Entering Winona

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Closed Sidewalk

Closed Sidewalk

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Merge Sign with Lane Blocked

Merge Sign with Lane Blocked

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Mankato Lane Closure

Mankato Lane Closure

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Merge Sign on Mankato Avenue

Merge Sign on Mankato Avenue

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Right Lane Closed and Lane Layout

Right Lane Closed and Lane Layout

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Construction Crew

Construction Crew

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Closure on Broadway

Closure on Broadway

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Truck with Cones

Truck with Cones

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Project Street Sign

Project Street Sign

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0

Motorists in Winona are reminded to be alert beginning Monday for construction crews who will start working on the Hwy 43 reconstruction project.

End Road Work Sign

End Road Work Sign

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Merge Sign

Merge Sign

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Road Work Ahead Sign

Road Work Ahead Sign

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Lane Closed Sign

Lane Closed Sign

  • 0
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists say Uranus should be the 'highest-priority' for research in the coming decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News