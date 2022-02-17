Senate Republicans introduce Long-Term Care rescue package

ST. PAUL (AP) – Minnesota Senate Republicans and Sen. Mike Goggin (R-Red Wing) today introduced a $322 million rescue package to address the staffing crisis facing long-term care centers, group homes, and home and direct care providers.

As a result of Covid and its after-effects, many of these facilities continue to face stress as staffing shortages have ravaged the industry. This package of bills will keep the workers we have, increase workers in the field, and streamline government to better meet the needs of those served.

“We are facing a serious emergency right now with the staff shortages at long-term care facilities,” Goggin said. “It’s a tough job that has become even harder over the last few years, and we are thankful for everything these workers do to care for our loved ones. This funding will help the industry attract new staff, retain the amazing staff they have currently, and close the staffing gaps that are plaguing so many facilities.”

Expert testimony in Monday’s Health and Human Services Reform committee suggests there are currently about 23,000 open positions in Minnesota’s long-term care industry, or 20% of the state’s total workforce.

This crisis is further compounded by the closures of residential providers, therefore driving individuals to other facilities already facing staffing shortages. As a result, individuals are faced with waiting lists and find themselves unable to access essential services. These combined issues are jeopardizing the well-being of those with disabilities, as well as elderly individuals that depend on the services these homes offer.

Key components in this plan include:

Retention bonuses of up to $1,000 for workers in eligible facilities

Hiring bonuses up to $1,500 for up to 20,000 new staff – half of the bonus will be distributed upon initial hiring, with the other half following 6 months on the job

Training funds up to $1,500 for up to 20,000 new staff

Continuation of Emergency Staffing Pool funding as training programs are used to expand the pool of qualified workers

Temporary Permitting and License Changes allowing previously licensed nurses to temporarily practice in facilities

Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) Program Streamlining

Move Up of Date for Advance Disability Waiver Rate Setting Change to allow programs to work together in an effective way that saves taxpayer dollars without compromising the quality of care

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0