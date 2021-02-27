Senate Agriculture and Rural Development Committee hears three bills for expanded broadband access

The Minnesota Senate Agriculture and Rural Development Committee heard three bills Wednesday that will provide funding to expand broadband access in underserved and unserved areas in the state.

Three areas that are targeted for the expansion are Winona, Houston and Fillmore counties.

State Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) again voiced his approval of the expansion, saying that high-speed internet has proven to be a very real necessity in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The last year has really driven home just how necessary broadband access is in our daily lives,” Miller said. “In Greater Minnesota, there are still too many communities that don’t have access to high-speed internet, but we are making important progress every year.”

The expansion will be supported through the Border-to-Border Broadband Fund.

Provided below is a graph that demonstrates the current broadband connectivity by school district in the region: