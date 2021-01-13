Sen. Miller to Gov. Walz: 'It's time to move forward'

Minnesota Senate President Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, hand-delivered a letter to Gov. Tim Walz’s office asking the governor to use the new legislative session as an opportunity for a fresh start, and to work in close partnership with legislators in the House and Senate toward bipartisan solutions that are good for Minnesota.

“Our country remains divided after an incredibly divisive election cycle, but it’s time to move forward and show Minnesotans we can work together and govern,” said Miller. “A new year, and in this case a new legislative session, is a great opportunity to get a fresh start. I am optimistic the Minnesota legislature can have a successful 2021 session if the rhetoric is toned down and cooperation is achieved.”

One issue where Miller encouraged Walz to consider more options is with the state’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Miller stressed the importance of making the vaccine more available and accessible to Minnesotans, including looking at options to transform existing COVID testing sites into vaccination sites, which is currently being done in other states.