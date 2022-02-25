Sen. Miller presents bill to invest $28 million into Minnesota ports

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) today presented a bill in the Senate’s Transportation Committee to invest $28 million to upgrade Minnesota port facilities and infrastructure and expand port capacity through the state’s Port Development Assistance Program.

One of the top priorities for the Port Development Assistance Program is the Port of Winona’s Mississippi Riverfront Connection, which is a dock expansion and levee rehabilitation project.

The city of Winona’s director of community development, Lucy McMartin, testified in support of the bill. The Winona Port is the third busiest in the state.

“The ports are a critical, but sometimes overlooked, part of a thriving economy,” Miller said. “Especially with global demand for freight expected to triple in the coming years, we need to make sure our ports and waterways are prepared. And a special thank you to Lucy McMartin for making such a persuasive case to the committee about why this funding is so vital for our future. She did a wonderful job.”

Minnesota’s ports on the upper Mississippi and Great Lakes provide critical access to global markets. The agriculture sector uses these ports to move commodities such as soybeans, corn, and other grains, and the energy sector increasingly uses waterways to ship wind turbines, blades, and towers.

The bill was laid over and will be considered for the transportation supplemental budget bill.

Minnesota Port Development Assistance Program priority projects for 2022

St. Paul Port Authority:

Harbor Improvements to accommodate River Cruises $2,500,000

Red Rock New Barge Loading System $7,500,000

Port of Winona:

Winona Mississippi Riverfront Connection-Dock Expansion, Rehabilitate Levee $2,300,000

Red Wing Port Authority:

Bulkhead repair and rebuilding $1,725,000

Levee dock mooring cluster repair and replacement $ 440,000

River channel sediment control measures near bulkhead $3,000,000

Duluth Seaway Port Authority:

Demolish four compromised and outdated grain elevator structures and ancillary building $ 3,500,000

Rehabilitate 1,950 lineal feet of dilapidated dock wall $14,000,000

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0