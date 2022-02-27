Sen. Miller outlines 3 top GOP priorities in editorial board visit

State Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller outlined the Senate GOP’s three top priorities during a visit with the Winona Daily News editorial board last Wednesday.

Senator Miller began the conversation listing the top three priorities as public safety, education and the state surplus.

In regards to public safety, Miller spoke about the main categories that Senate Republicans had identified as an issue. He spoke about his concerns that there is a current lack of police officers and that officers are retiring at younger ages and in droves.

He also stated that the best thing public officials can do is show police officers the respect they deserve. Miller stated that initiatives are being rolled out, some of which are already in place, to not only recruit new police officers, but retain current officers as well.

The second priority is education, specifically focusing on literacy and empowering parents and educators to be partners in children’s education.Miller expressed his concerns that while funding for education has steadily increased, test results have gone down.

That is one of the reasons why literacy is a major priority for Miller and Senate Republicans. As Miller said in the meeting, if a student struggles with reading it makes every aspect of the classroom harder.

He added that there are processes in place to help improve literacy, and he has been in communication with educators about this topic. In relation to empowering parents, Miller mentioned he had heard concerns from parents about being shut out of the education process of their children as well as the content that is being taught in the classroom.

The third priority for Republicans was what to do with the budget surplus the state currently has. Miller explained that while it is normal for the state to have a surplus of one or two billion dollars, the state currently has a surplus of $7.7 billion.

With that surplus, Miller and Senate Republicans have rolled out a large tax relief package that was announced Thursday.

If this proposed package is passed “the changes would be the biggest tax cut ever and provide $8.51 billion in tax relief to taxpayers over the next three years,” according to the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus website.

