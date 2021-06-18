Sen. Miller honored for work on disability services

The Minnesota Council on Disability has awarded Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) with a Certificate of Appreciation for his work in support of the disability community.

“From my first day in office, supporting people with disabilities has been one of my most important and humbling efforts,” said Miller. “I am proud to play whatever role I can to help these individuals have opportunities to be successful and engaged members of their communities. This is truly a passion and a priority of mine.“

The Council on Disability chose Miller for the award due to his continued efforts in supporting individuals with disabilities, as well as his work with the Rare Disease Advisory Council (RDAC) housed at the University of Minnesota, including his support of legislation to allow RDAC to take policy positions and serve Minnesotans with rare diseases more effectively.

The Minnesota Council on Disability envisions a barrier-free Minnesota where every person with a disability has full access to all aspects of life. The organization’s mission is to serve people with disabilities in Minnesota through the development of effective policy, training, technical resources, and collaborations with public and private stakeholders. It operates with a set of four specific values: respect, integrity, collaboration, and communication.

