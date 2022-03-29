Sen. Klobuchar's team meets with Winona community members to discuss workforce issues

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's team sat down with Winona community members Monday to discuss issues currently seen in the city's workforce.

While Klobuchar wasn't present for the discussion, a large amount of concerns were collected by her staff to bring back to Washington, D.C.

Some of the attendees included representatives from local higher education institutes, K-12 schools, the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce and more.

Nursing programs in local higher education institutes were a large focus during the discussion, as educators expressed their concerns about more extreme requirements for people to receive their certifications in the field, including more clinical hours that could not be provided due to only a certain amount of opportunities being available at local health care facilities.

Another large concern related to nursing was in connection to the recent trial of former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse RaDonda Vaught. Vaught was convicted and faces prison time after making a mistake that resulted in the death of a patient.

Representatives of local nursing programs shared that they are seeing that some people are becoming more afraid of entering into the nursing field because of this trial, as some people do not feel they have any protection if they make a mistake.

The local nursing programs, along with other fields, also face the issue of finding highly qualified staff who are willing to take a pay cut to teach instead of actively working in their fields, according to attendees Monday.

For example, nurses coming from health care facilities have the likely chance of facing a drop in pay if they agree to teach at colleges, because higher education universities are not able to pay them high salaries because of caps in funding.

The representatives from the programs shared that they would like to see government incentives in place that help draw experienced individuals into education roles.

Attendee Christie Ransom, CEO/president of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, also noted that another current issue seen in the community is that there are not enough people to fill the positions that are open.

She noted that the current unemployment rate is at a low.

It was discussed during the meeting that many businesses are being impacted because they are unable to create as many products as they could potentially sell because of this lack of people, even as they increase wages, offer sign on bonuses and more incentives.

Additionally, it was discussed that potential workers might be leaving the state because of incentives in other states, decreasing the possible workforce in Minnesota.

These issues are only a few examples of what were discussed during the well-attended meeting Monday.

