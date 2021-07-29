Sen. Johnson co-sponsors bills to protect Americans’ First Amendment rights

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), along with Sens. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) cosponsored legislation introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) to combat the censorship coordination between Big Tech companies and governments across the globe, including the Biden administration.

The Preserve Online Speech Act would require technology companies to disclose any U.S. or foreign government requests or recommendations regarding content moderation.

Johnson also co-sponsored the Disclose Government Censorship Act introduced by Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) along with Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.). The legislation seeks to end the government-directed speech suppression and viewpoint censorship.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The legislation comes after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged that the White House is “flagging problematic posts” for social media companies.

Johnson sent a letter to President Biden on Monday urging the administration to halt any actions it has or is currently undertaking to censor Americans’ speech. The letter asks for information on how the administration is carrying out the flagging of Americans’ speech no later than Aug. 9.