Sen. Jeremy Miller receives Golden Axe Award from the Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters Association

The Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters Association recently presented Minnesota State Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) with the prestigious Golden Axe award for his bipartisan efforts in passing workplace safety protections for front-line workers during the COVID pandemic.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive this award,” said Miller. “Firefighters, first responders, health care workers, and others on the front-lines of the COVID pandemic are taking risks each and every day to help keep our communities safe. I’m incredibly proud we passed this bipartisan legislation to show our support for these brave and hard-working Minnesotans.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Firefighters and first responders have no problem putting themselves in harm’s way to protect the public. That’s the job we signed up for,” said Chris Parsons, president of MPFF. “But we also want to make sure that we will be taken care of if the worst happens, and that was very much up in the air at the beginning of the COVID outbreak. Senator Miller made us a priority at a chaotic time, and we value that kind of leadership and friendship.”

The Golden Axe is the highest honor that the Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters give to non-members for distinguished service in support of MPFF members.

The Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters Association is made up of 1,800 members who are career, union firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers. The association advocates for its members’ health and safety, fair wages, dignified retirements, and obtaining the necessary resources for its members to serve the public safely and effectively.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0