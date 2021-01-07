Sen. Jeremy Miller re-elected as Minnesota Senate president

For the second time, State Sen. Jeremy Miller has been elected as the Minnesota Senate’s president.

The position is the second most powerful in the Senate, according to a release from Miller’s staff.

When he was chosen in 2019 by his peers for his first term, he was the youngest to ever have been chosen for the position in the state’s history.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to once again serve as Senate president, and welcome the responsibility. Though Covid will require some adjustments to our operations, I pledge that Senate proceedings will be conducted with all the honor and respect the people of Minnesota deserve. I look forward to getting to work with colleagues from both parties and getting input from constituents to make the next session a productive one,” said Miller in a release Thursday.

Miller, a Republican who is in his fourth term as a senator for district 28, calls Winona his home.

With his family, Miller owns Miller Scrap in Winona.

