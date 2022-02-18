Sen, Jeremy Miller, leaders send statements on passing of Congressman Hagedorn

ST. PAUL, MN – Senate Majority Jeremy Miller (R- Winona) released the following statement on the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn. He served the district with honor and he will be greatly missed. Janel and I send our condolences to his family and friends as they mourn this loss.”

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-MN:

“Today I join Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s family and friends in mourning his passing. Through his battle against cancer, he showed a level of determination that should inspire us all. Jim was a passionate advocate for Southern Minnesota and his district. Since being elected to Congress, he has pushed for critical infrastructure projects like Highway 14 that have made life better for people in our state. I send my deepest condolences to Jennifer and all of Jim’s loved ones."

State House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown:

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Congressman Hagedorn. He had a big heart and a tremendous passion to serve the district where he and his family have lived for generations. House Republicans send our deepest condolences to his wife Jennifer, all of his family, staff, and loved ones during this difficult time."

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin:

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn yesterday evening. I’m sending my deepest condolences to Jim’s family, friends, and loved ones, particularly his wife, Jennifer Carnahan. I hope Jim’s memory brings them joy and peace during this difficult time.”

