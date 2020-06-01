Sen. Jeremy Miller announces campaign for reelection

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Minnesota Sen. Jeremy Miller, who represents the state’s 28th district, is hoping to once again represent Winona County, along with Fillmore and Houston counties.

Miller, a Republican, is running for reelection after having been originally elected to his position in 2010. Since then, he was reelected in 2012 and 2016.

Miller currently serves as the president of the Senate.

In Winona, Miller’s family owns Wm. Miller Scrap Iron and Metal Co.

Miller said in a release Monday, “When I first decided to run for the Senate, I did so because I wanted to help make a difference. Janel and I were both brought up in families where we learned important values like hard work, respect and honesty. These are the values I bring with me to the Senate.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Fillmore, Houston and Winona counties in the state Senate. Looking back on the last 10 years, I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve been able to help accomplish. But these accomplishments don’t just happen; they take hard work, commitment and the ability to listen. By working together, I’m confident we can continue to help make southeastern Minnesota an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.