Semcac offers Vax Van free rides to and from vaccine clinics

Semcac is offering a new transportation program, to assist people with no-cost, reliable, safe rides to and from their vaccination appointments.

To assist in getting southeastern Minnesotans vaccinated, Semcac requested grant funds from the Minnesota Department of Human Services and was awarded the funding to purchase a van and launch the new program. The agency is using COVID relief grant funds to employ a driver and market the program.

Semcac’s current transportation dispatch staff are working as a team to route the Vax Van ride requests. Rides are free to vaccine sites & appointments, and the van is wheelchair accessible. Semcac encourages people to contact us for a ride in the Vax Van by calling 1-800-528-7622—Option 3.

The Vax Van is operating in the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Steele and Winona. Vax Van rides available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m.

Semcac is a nonprofit, Community Action organization founded in 1966. Semcac’s mission is to empower and advocate for people to enhance their self-sufficiency by maximizing community resources.

In fiscal year 2021, Semcac helped 19,283 clients from 9,993 households to receive services to help them become more self-sufficient. In addition, the agency provided 47,687 bus rides.

Visit www.semcac.org for more information. Follow @Semcac on social media.

