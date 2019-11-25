The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council has awarded 66 grants to applicants representing 10 counties, including Winona and Houston.
In Winona County, the Bluff Country Studio Art Tour received a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for their 2020 tour. The Frozen River Film Festival received a $7,692 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for its year-round documentary film program.
The Great River Shakespeare Festival, Mid West Music Fest, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum and the Winona International Friendship Association each received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for, respectively, the 2020 Apprentice Actor Training program, the seeking of musical talent for the Mid West Music Fest, the exhibition of Gregory Euclide’s “Observation Infiltration,” and the Kashubian Capital Centennial Celebration of 2020.
The River Arts Alliance, Theatre du Mississippi and Winona Symphony Orchestra each received General Operating Support grants of $4,000 for staffing, salaries, facilities and maintenance. Winona Area Public Schools received a $300 Opportunity Grant for “Pollinators in North America.”
Winona State University’s Art Collection and College of Education received $4,800 and $2,950 respectively for contextualizing the John Socha mural and the Winona Young Writers’ Conference of 2020.
In Houston County, the Lanesboro Barn Dance received a $2,605 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for the 2020 Barn Dance Series, while Mainspring and the Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association received $3,000 each in similar grants for performing arts equipment and the SEMBA May 2020 Bluegrass Festival. SEMBA also received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for facilities and maintenance.
For more information on the grant application process, eligibility or grant writing assistance, visit semac.org or call 507-281-4848.
