Select inmates released from Winona County Jail

At least 10 inmates from the Winona County Jail have been granted an early-release in response to COVID-19.

By releasing these inmates, public officials are trying to limit the spread of COVID-19 by having fewer inmates in close quarters with each other. However, those with serious offenses have not be granted the same opportunity.

Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman said the release of certain inmates was common sense given the present global circumstances.

“It was one of those things where it was common sense while also following those public health directives of trying to socially distance people and also protect the safety of the staff in the jail and law enforcement out in the field,” Sonneman said.

According to Sonneman, those who are eligible for early-release are those convicted of or accused of low-level, non-targeted misdemeanors—meaning those arrested for assault and other more severe crimes are ineligible.

“If someone has a non-targeted misdemeanor … instead of bringing them to jail, we’ll hand them a citation and give them a future court date,” Sonneman said.