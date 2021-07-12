 Skip to main content
Seed grants available for projects focused on clean energy
Seed grants available for projects focused on clean energy

Solar array WDN (copy)

Pictured in 2015 is an array of solar panels in Pelican Rapids, Minn., that help with creating clean energy in the state. Seed grants from Clean Energy Resource Teams are currently available to help create projects like solar panel use.

 Ann Arbor Miller, MPR News

With a focus on clean energy projects, Clean Energy Resource Teams is reaching out to communities throughout Minnesota in the hopes of offering seed grants to support new ideas.

Close to 400 projects -- totalling over $1.3 million -- have been already supported through these grants in the past 17 years, according to Lissa Pawlisch, Clean Energy Resource Teams director.

Project locations have included in the nearby area, like La Crescent where a seed grant went to support public level 2 electric vehicle charging stations. The charging stations are near the city's new event center.

The grants, according to the organization, mainly go toward "proposals that provide forums for community education about the technologies and their economic, ecological, and community benefits."

Overall, though, the grants are for projects that focus on ideas such as energy conservation and efficiency, renewable energy, electric vehicles, energy storage and more.

The projects should benefit the proposal submitter's local community.

For help with applying, to start the process or to just get more information, visit cleanenergyresourceteams.org/seedgrants.

The proposals must be completed and submitted by 4 p.m. Oct. 8.

