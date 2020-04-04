Second Winona County resident, first Buffalo County resident die from COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another Winona County resident and the first Buffalo County resident have died from COVID-19, Minnesota Department of Health officials and Buffalo County Public Health officials said Saturday.

The Winona County person originally tested negative for the disease, but a second test, administered after their death, came back positive, according to a press release from the Winona County Health and Human Services Department.

The total number of cases in the county has reached 13. Two of these 13 cases have resulted in death, the first of which was announced Wednesday.

The Buffalo County person was one of two who have been diagnosed with the disease in the county as of Saturday.

The person, who had underlying health conditions, was in his or her 80s.

Winona County health officials stress that there are likely more cases in the county, but because of a scarcity in tests, people are not being tested except in specific circumstances.