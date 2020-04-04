Second Winona County resident dies from COVID-19; total cases in county reaches 13

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another Winona County resident has died from COVID-19, Minnesota Department of Health officials said Saturday.

The person originally tested negative for the disease, but a second test, administered after their death, came back positive, according to a press release from the Winona County Health and Human Services Department.

The total number of cases in the county has reached 13. Two of these 13 cases have resulted in death, the first of which was announced Wednesday.

Winona County health officials stress that there are likely more cases in the county, but because of a scarcity in tests, people are not being tested except in specific circumstances.

As of Saturday, Minnesota has seen 865 positive COVID-19 cases, with 440 of those people no longer needing to be isolated. There have been 24 deaths in the state from the disease.

