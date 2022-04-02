 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 | Vaccination

Second COVID-19 boosters now available at Winona Health for some individuals

Second boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are now available for certain individuals at Winona Health.

With recent vaccination recommendation expansions by the CDC, people 65 years old or older, residents in long-term care residences, and people between 50 and 65 years with underlying medical conditions are now able to receive a fourth dose of these vaccines.

The second booster should be administered at least four months after an individual's most recent dose.

These boosters can only be administered to people who have received Pfizer or Moderna for their original COVID-19 vaccine series.

Walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines are available on the first floor of the Winona Clinic, located at 855 Mankato Ave., and at the Rushford Clinic, located at 109 W. Jessie St. in Rushford, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments are preferred at the Rushford Clinic to help decrease wait time.

If visiting the Winona Clinic for a COVID-19 vaccine, check in at Urgent Care.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org

