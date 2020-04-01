Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Buffalo County

A second individual in Buffalo County has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Buffalo County Public Health department confirmed Wednesday.

The person, who is now hospitalized, is in his or her 80s. The person was in contact with someone who is now known to have COVID-19.

The public health department is working to contact those who may have been in contact with the individual.

The first individual to have a positive COVID-19 case in the county was confirmed earlier this week.

That person, who is in isolation at home, is in his or her 50s and also had contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19.

