Search organized for missing La Crosse man

Hamud Faal

Faal

A search is being organized for a 25-year-old La Crosse man reported missing since Feb. 21.

The family of Hamud Faal, in partnership with the La Crosse Police Department and UW-La Crosse Police Department, will conduct a search for Faal Saturday, Feb. 26 at noon.

Volunteers are asked to report at Riverside Park, 100 State St. Once checked in, groups will be assigned specific quadrants to search.

Search groups must remain in their quadrant until the search of the quadrant is completed. At that point, they will return to the check-in station.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s, and volunteers are advised to dress appropriately.

According to La Crosse police, Faal was last seen during the overnight hours of Feb. 20 walking alone on Front Street just north of Jay Street.

