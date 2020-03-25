Sean Burke: We're working to keep our readers informed and empowered

As our community fights to unite in the face of this difficult pandemic, you can be assured that the Winona Daily News and its dedicated team of employees are working diligently to keep you informed and empowered to navigate this difficult and confusing time.

While fully supportive of the measures being undertaken to ensure the health and safety of all, your newspaper is considered an “essential service,” recognizing the importance of information during this emergency.

Our employees take this responsibility to our community seriously and are doing everything possible to ensure the safe and continued production and delivery of the news to you consistently, whether through your printed newspaper or our continually updated website at winonadailynews.com. Toward keeping you fully informed, all of our coronavirus-related digital content is being offered to the full community at no cost to you.

The employees of the Winona Daily News have been proactive in our planning for this crisis and have developed extensive contingency plans to ensure your news will be delivered, whatever the direction this pandemic and its prescribed remedies, involve. We’re dedicated to our mission of community service through journalism.